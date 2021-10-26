-
Cities the size of Tulsa saw a 31% increase in murder last year, and in some places that trend is continuing in 2021. So far this year, though, homicides…
-
Tulsa's 49th and 50th homicides of the year occurred over the weekend, each at the hand of a Tulsa police officer.According to Tulsa Police Department…
-
A former sergeant at the Tulsa County Jail has been arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter.A Tulsa Police Department spokesperson said…
-
Tulsa has seen its 18th and 19th homicides of 2020, the first in assaults since the COVID-19 outbreak hit the state.Police are looking for a man who…
-
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the wife of a Craig County man has been arrested on a manslaughter complaint in…