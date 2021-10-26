Women in Recovery

-
Women are the fastest-growing prison population group in the United States today -- and the State of Oklahoma, tragically, puts women in prison at twice…
Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Stephen Galoob, an Associate Professor of Law here at TU. Prof. Galoob will give a free-to-the-public lecture…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we get to know Robin Steinberg, a New York City-based public defender who founded the nonprofit Bronx Defenders in…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we learn about Poetic Justice, an ongoing writing project for incarcerated women at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice…
Oklahoma is still number one in the rate of incarcerating women, and a Tulsa panel wants to do something about it. In a report to Mayor Bartlett, members…
The State of Oklahoma has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation. And now, as we set forth on a new school year throughout this community…
Anyone residing in or near the City of Tulsa must be aware of the profound and ongoing influence that the George Kaiser Family Foundation has had on this…
As some of us know already, Oklahoma leads the nation, by a lamentably significant margin, in female incarcerations --- and two-thirds of the women in our…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An alternative prison program for nonviolent female offenders with alcohol and drug addictions is set to honor its sixth and largest…