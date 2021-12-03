© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: "Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved"

Published December 3, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST
MC_podcast_image.jpg
Aired on Friday, December 3rd.

On this edition of ST, we offer another installment in our Museum Confidential podcast series. This time around, MC speaks with the Pulitzer Prize-winning art-historian and acclaimed artist Steven Naifeh.

StudioTulsa is pleased to offer another installment in our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series. Now in its sixth season, MC is a podcast co-produced twice a month by Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC speaks with the Pulitzer Prize-winning art-historian, bestselling author, and acclaimed artist Steven Naifeh about his newest book, "Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved."

Tags

StudioTulsaArt HistoryArtArt CriticismMuseumsMuseum ConfidentialPodcastsPodcastPhilbrook Museum of ArtModern ArtBiographyJeff MartinScott Gregory
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More