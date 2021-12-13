© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Concerning the recently-created Whole Health Institute in Bentonville, Arkansas

Published December 13, 2021
Aired on Monday, December 13th.

Our guest is Dr. Tracy Gaudet, Executive Director of the Whole Health Institute.

What are we talking about when we talk about the "whole health" of a person...or, for that matter, of a community? Our guest is Dr. Tracy Gaudet, Executive Director of the Whole Health Institute, who joins us by phone. Per the Institute's website: "Established in 2020 and based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the Whole Health Institute was founded by Alice L. Walton to focus on radically redesigning the systems that impact our health and well-being with the ultimate goal of making the Whole Health model affordable and accessible to all. This, together with a grass roots, community-based movement, will create a radical shift in connectivity, compassion, and collective humanity." Dr. Gaudet also speaks with us about how the Institute is now in the process of creating a medical school.

