ST Presents Museum Confidential: Mark Mothersbaugh
From co-founding DEVO to scoring countless movies and TV shows to creating a range of visual artworks, Mothersbaugh has made, and is still making, an interdisciplinary impact that is undeniable.
On StudioTulsa today, we share another episode in the Museum Confidential podcast series. Mark Mothersbaugh has been an artistic force to be reckoned with for well over 40 years. From co-founding DEVO to scoring countless movies and TV shows to creating a range of visual artworks, he has made, and is still making, an interdisciplinary impact that is undeniable. Mark's body of work also includes several movie-scoring collaborations with filmmaker Wes Anderson -- e.g., "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "Rushmore" -- and he has more recently provided an exclusive musical experience for Philbrook Museum's "THIS IS AN ADVENTURE: Accidentally Wes Anderson" exhibit (which closes later this month).