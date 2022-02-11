"Revelations in Air" (Encore presentation)

(Note: This interview first aired back in November.) Our guest is the journalist and author Jude Stewart, who writes about design and culture for Slate, The Believer, Fast Company, and other publications. She joins us to discuss her book, "Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell." Per Publishers Weekly, this work "takes olfaction seriously [and is an] impassioned exploration of smell.... What sets Stewart's tour apart is her intense descriptions — jasmine has 'an extraordinary sense of liftoff' that 'rolls over you like a tidal wave,' and the smell of truffles is 'heterodox, suggesting its own universe'.... [This book is] packed with vibrant energy."