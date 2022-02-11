© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Revelations in Air" (Encore presentation)

Published February 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
nose-book-rerun.jfif
Aired on Friday, February 11th.

A book that engagingly and vividly explores the whole experience of -- and the whole scientific/biological process of -- olfaction.

(Note: This interview first aired back in November.) Our guest is the journalist and author Jude Stewart, who writes about design and culture for Slate, The Believer, Fast Company, and other publications. She joins us to discuss her book, "Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell." Per Publishers Weekly, this work "takes olfaction seriously [and is an] impassioned exploration of smell.... What sets Stewart's tour apart is her intense descriptions — jasmine has 'an extraordinary sense of liftoff' that 'rolls over you like a tidal wave,' and the smell of truffles is 'heterodox, suggesting its own universe'.... [This book is] packed with vibrant energy."

StudioTulsa History of ScienceScienceSmells and ScentsBiologyEarth ScienceNature WritingChemistryScience JournalismScience and TechnologyNonfictionBrain researchBrainNeuroscienceNeurologyNatureSensory PerceptionFive Senses
