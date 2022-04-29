© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: A Star Is Born (at 86)

Published April 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
icon_MC_podcast.jpg
Aired on Friday, April 29th.

We meet Shirley Woodson, the celebrated American visual artist and art teacher. The Detroit Institute of Arts is now exhibiting 11 of her pieces in "Shirley Woodson: Shield of the Nile." (The show runs through June 12, 2022.)

On this edition of ST, we share the latest Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art now in its sixth season. MC chats with the visual artist and art teacher Shirley Woodson, who was born in Tennessee in 1936, and who grew up and still lives in Detroit. Detroit is her city, her muse. Now aged 86, Woodson recently opened her first-ever solo exhibition at her hometown museum, The Detroit Institute of Arts. And thus we also speak with Valerie Mercer, the exhibition's curator and head of the DIA's Center for African American Art.

Tags

StudioTulsa Art MuseumsAmerican ArtMuseum ConfidentialBlack Art and Culture in AmericaAfrican-American ArtPainting (Fine Arts)TeachingArts EducationArt HistoryDetroitCreativity
Related Content
Load More