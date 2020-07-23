"Carville's Cure: Leprosy, Stigma, and the Fight for Justice"

In 1998, NPR correspondent Pam Fessler learned a family secret that had been covered up for 63 years: Her husband's grandfather had leprosy. Her father-in-law revealed that he had returned from school one day to discover that his dad had simply disappeared, taken by public health authorities from their home in New York to the national leprosarium of the United States in Carville, La. He was confined there for the rest of his life.

Astounded, Fessler began digging into one of the most dreaded diseases in history.