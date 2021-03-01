A Discussion of OSU's National Center for Wellness & Recovery

More than a dozen partners are behind a new treatment program in Tulsa for meth addiction.

During a virtual news conference on Monday, leaders in the plan described meth addiction as a crisis in Tulsa. Interim State Mental Health Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges put it in perspective: In 2013, roughly one in 10 local treatment admissions were for meth.

"Today, one-third of all Tulsa County substance abuse treatment admissions are for methamphetamine. That is just staggering," Slatton-Hodges said.