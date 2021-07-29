Our show today focuses on a newly publsihed book that's widely seen as the definitive journalistic account of former President Trump's final year in office. The book is "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," and it's written by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, the Pulitzer-Prize winning Washington Post reporters who earlier gave us "A Very Stable Genius." Rucker is our guest on StudioTulsa. As was noted of "I Alone Can Fix It" in The Guardian: "A blockbuster follow-up to 'A Very Stable Genius,' in which Leonnig and Rucker chronicled the chaos of Trump's first three years in office. 'I Alone Can Fix It' pulls back the curtain on the handling of Covid-19, the re-election bid, and its chaotic and violent aftermath.... [This] book is essential reading. [Rucker and Leonnig] have receipts, which they lay out for all to see."