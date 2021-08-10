Tulsa Route 66 Commission Plans $1.5M Ask For American Rescue Plan Funding From City

State and local officials and Mother Road enthusiasts participate in a dedication of Route 66 Rising in July 2019. One project the Tulsa Route 66 Commission wants to spend federal virus relief funding on is an area for visitors to pull off the road and safely photograph the sculpture at Admiral and Mingo.
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission plans to take a $1.5 million request for American Rescue Plan funds to the mayor and city council next week.

The virus relief money can be used to support industries that saw business drop during pandemic.

The commission has a few ideas for using the money to help boost tourism, including signs marking the route and color-coded to designated Route 66 districts. Commission Chair Ken Busby said they want to install them every one-quarter to one-third of a mile along Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch, covering both the Admiral Place and 11th Street alignments.

"One of the challenges we hear not just in Tulsa and Oklahoma but just people traveling the Mother Road is how easy it is to get lost, or it's like if there's a detour or if something happens. And then travelers really want to make sure they're on the original alignments," Busby said.

Another thing the Route 66 commission would like to spend relief money on is a parking lot in the Meadow Gold District to help 11th Street businesses bring in customers.

"There is not a good public parking access lot anywhere between, specifically, between Peoria and Utica. So, we're trying to identify a place, some land that might be vacant that we could acquire and put a parking lot there. Hoping to accommodate, you know, 35, 40, maybe 50 cars," Busby said.

The last potential project is creating a place for people to pull off the road and take pictures of the Route 66 Rising sculpture at Admiral and Mingo. Busby said they know it’s popular based on the number photos of it on social media.

"But we do see some complaints that there's no good place to stop and get that photo. And so, people are, like, stopping in a lane and taking it, and then there's traffic issues. So, it was like, 'What can we do to make it a little safer and still get people that great photo op?' So, we think we found a solution," Busby said.

The City of Tulsa got almost $88 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Tulsa County has already allocated some of its funding from the relief package to a direct flight revenue guarantee fund and a tourism media buy.

Tags: 
Route 66 Commission
Route 66
City of Tulsa
American Rescue Plan

Related Content

'Shop 66 Saturdays' Aims To Boost Business Along The Mother Road In Tulsa

By Jun 7, 2021
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission this weekend launched "Shop 66 Saturdays," a program meant to boost business at establishments along the historic route's Tulsa portions by staging pop-up events, giveaways and discounts at participating businesses on the first Saturday of each month through the end of 2021.

Rhys Martin, who sits on the board of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission, said Saturday they hope the promotion inspires Tulsans and tourists alike.

Tulsa City Council Weighing $9.7M Proposal For Retention, Signing Bonuses Using Virus Relief Funds

By Aug 4, 2021
As the Tulsa City Council begins consideration of a 4% employee retention bonus to be paid for with federal coronavirus relief funds, a signing bonus has been tacked on to the proposal.

The retention bonuses would spend about $8.7 million from the city’s $87.8 million allocation of American Rescue Plan funds. Those would go to employees with at least one year of service by the end of 2021.

County Commissioners Approve $75,000 In American Rescue Plan Money For Tourism Media Buy

By Jul 26, 2021
Tulsa Regional Tourism has been approved for $75,000 in virus relief funding from the American Rescue Plan for a media buy to promote the area to travelers.

Tulsa County commissioners approved the expenditure last week. It will go toward an episode of CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg’s "Travel Detective" show, which airs on PBS and select streaming platforms, along with related assets Tulsa Regional Tourism can use later.