Tulsa Zoo Snakes Toward Reopen Plan

By 12 minutes ago
  • A Tulsa Zoo staff member wears a mask while tending to a bird.
    A Tulsa Zoo staff member wears a mask while tending to a bird.
    Instagram / @tulsazoo

Moving forward, Tulsa Zoo President and CEO Terrie Correll and other zoo professionals may be wise to be careful what they wish for.

"Every zookeeper's dream is to have the zoo to yourself," Correll said Tuesday during a virtual meeting of the City of Tulsa's Parks and Recreation Department, "and we've got it now."

Closed since mid-March due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo has faced its share of difficulty , Correll said.

"We went through a period where we laid off all our part-time and seasonal staff," Correll said. "Coupled with our food service providers, that was over 146 people." Many full-time staff were also furloughed, she said.

Correll also said zoos present unique challenges to public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a problem here at the zoo that others may not have: that's the fear of cross-contamination to our animal collection," she said. 

"At first we were worried about our chimpanzees and other primates, but we also are concerned now with large carnivores," Correll said, "so staff is maintaining social distancing even from the animals, wearing masks." (Big cats in the Bronx Zoo in New York were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.)

Correll said the zoo has taken advantage of a bad situation by accomplishing some major maintenance tasks that would normally have to be done during hours with no visitors, and added that the zoo's education department is serving schoolchildren still adjusting to remote learning in their homes with virtual programming.

Correll did not share a date for when she expects the zoo to reopen, but said that whenever it does, it's likely that visitors will have to practice precautions like covering their faces and maintaining physical distance.

Tags: 
Tulsa Zoo
tulsa parks
City of Tulsa
Terrie Correll
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Bynum Says Tulsa May Be Reopening, But Restrictions Will Persist

By Apr 29, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday while the city will follow the state’s business reopening plan starting Friday, things are not going right back to normal.

Bynum said businesses that plan to reopen should get well-acquainted with state guidelines for their specific industries. Restaurant dining rooms, gyms and places of worship are among the establishments that can reopen Friday under certain restrictions.

Bynum said the guidelines are not merely helpful tips and will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department.

Tulsa Zoo, All City-County Library Locations Closed to Limit Coronavirus Exposure

By Mar 16, 2020
Tulsa Zoo

The Tulsa Zoo is closed indefinitely and all Tulsa-City County Library locations are closed to the public for at least two weeks as a preventative measure to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

Zoo officials said they based their decision on a directive from Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum to cancel gatherings of 50 or more people. The zoo announced the closure Sunday. It will remain closed until given clearance from the city to resume normal operations. 