ST presents MC: The 100th episode of Museum Confidential

Published June 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
Aired on Thursday, June 2nd.

A conversation about the state of museums today with Samuel Redman, author of "The Museum: A Short History of Crisis and Resilience."

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we share another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series; it's the 100th episode of this popular podcast, and moreover the final episode of MC's 6th season. (MC is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art, and you can locate, and freely listen to, past episodes here.) This time around, we're surveying the general state of museums today with Samuel Redman, author of "The Museum: A Short History of Crisis and Resilience."

