Dr. Wayne Dysinger on the procedures, specifics, and goals of lifestyle medicine
Surprising as it sounds, many of the docs at work in the US today never learned about lifestyle medicine during med school or residency.
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, a discussion about offering medical treatment in as natural a manner as possible...or, so to speak, with as few pills as possible. Our guest is Dr. Wayne Dysinger, the founder and director of Lifestyle Medical, a California-based medical practice that aims to help people make healthy lifestyle choices regarding nutritional, physical, and mental well-being. Dr. Dysinger is a global thought-leader in the areas of holistic care and lifestyle medicine; he's also the Chairman of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine. You can more about his Lifestyle Medical practice here.