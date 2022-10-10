© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Dr. Wayne Dysinger on the procedures, specifics, and goals of lifestyle medicine

Published October 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
wayne-pic.png
Aired on Monday, October 10th.

Surprising as it sounds, many of the docs at work in the US today never learned about lifestyle medicine during med school or residency.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, a discussion about offering medical treatment in as natural a manner as possible...or, so to speak, with as few pills as possible. Our guest is Dr. Wayne Dysinger, the founder and director of Lifestyle Medical, a California-based medical practice that aims to help people make healthy lifestyle choices regarding nutritional, physical, and mental well-being. Dr. Dysinger is a global thought-leader in the areas of holistic care and lifestyle medicine; he's also the Chairman of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine. You can more about his Lifestyle Medical practice here.

Tags
StudioTulsa Natural Medicine and Herbal TreatmentsMedicineMedical ResearchPersonal Health and Well-BeingDiets and Eating HabitsNutrition and Healthy EatingFitness and ExerciseHealth CareFoodVegetarian CookingOrganic Food and ProduceMedical SchoolsScientific ResearchYoga and MeditationJohn Henning Schumann
Related Content
Load More