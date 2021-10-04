© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic"

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 4, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, October 4th.

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the physician, regular CNBC contributor, and former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb. His new book explains how the coronavirus and its variants were able to effectively demolish America's pandemic protocols and preparations. "Uncontrolled Spread" also outlines the steps that Gottlieb says must be taken in order to safeguard against the next outbreak. As was noted of this work by Kirkus Reviews: "The author...urges that preparation for pandemics be considered a part of national security.... These and other measures are urgently needed.... If Covid-19 was the worst pandemic in recent history, 'it won't be the last.' Of considerable interest to health policymakers and public-safety officials as well as students of epidemic disease."

StudioTulsa, Drugs, Nonfiction, Medicine, Public Safety, Immunology, Public Health, Disease, Medical Research, President Trump, Federal Government, Big Pharma, Scientific Research, National Security, Pandemic, Health Care Policy, Health technology, COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Science and Technology, COVID-19, Health, Pandemic Response, COVID-19 Research, Vaccines, Widespread Disasters and Catastrophic Events, Delta Variant (Coronavirus), FDA (Food and Drug Administration)
Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
