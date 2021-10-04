"Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic"

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the physician, regular CNBC contributor, and former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb. His new book explains how the coronavirus and its variants were able to effectively demolish America's pandemic protocols and preparations. "Uncontrolled Spread" also outlines the steps that Gottlieb says must be taken in order to safeguard against the next outbreak. As was noted of this work by Kirkus Reviews: "The author...urges that preparation for pandemics be considered a part of national security.... These and other measures are urgently needed.... If Covid-19 was the worst pandemic in recent history, 'it won't be the last.' Of considerable interest to health policymakers and public-safety officials as well as students of epidemic disease."