StudioTulsa

Three impressive collections have recently been made available virtually by Gilcrease Museum

Published June 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT
Aired on Tuesday, June 13th.
"Preparation for the Ribbon Dance" (1978) by Solomon McCombs; Native American; Muscogee (Creek).
/
Gilcrease Museum; Tulsa, OK.
Aired on Tuesday, June 13th.

These are the newly-posted online Gilcrease collections: The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Indigenous Paintings, and The Work of Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran.

Recently, Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum announced that it's making available online three important collections within its vast holdings. The museum is now closed as it undergoes large-scale renovation and reconstruction, yet the public can, of course, continue to access thousands of its art works and historic items virtually. The three newly-posted online collections are grouped as follows: The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Indigenous Paintings, and The Work of Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran. Our two guests give us the full story on this edition of StudioTulsa; they are Susan Neal, the Executive Director at Gilcrease Museum, and Laura Fry, the museum's Senior Curator and Curator of Art.

StudioTulsa Native American ArtPhotographyAmerican ArtAmerican WestGilcrease MuseumMuseumsTulsa's Local Arts SceneHistorical ResearchDigital TechnologyInternetArt Collecting and CollectorsCity of TulsaArts EducationArts and CultureArt History
