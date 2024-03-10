MW10: Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor in 10 Minutes or Less

After escaping the Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War II, Dmitri Shostakovich was wracked by the devastating news of the death of a close friend and the revelations of the true extent of the Holocaust. His response to those tragedies was one of his most powerful works: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 67, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Horszowski Trio perform this piece on March 17th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.

