© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Tulsa logo
Classical Tulsa

MW10: Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor in 10 Minutes or Less

By Jason Heilman
Published March 10, 2024 at 7:55 PM CDT
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Classical Tulsa/Max Oppenheimer

After escaping the Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War II, Dmitri Shostakovich was wracked by the devastating news of the death of a close friend and the revelations of the true extent of the Holocaust. His response to those tragedies was one of his most powerful works: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 67, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Horszowski Trio perform this piece on March 17th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.

Tags
Classical Tulsa Classical MusicClassical TulsaChamber MusicChamber Music TulsaMasterworks in 10 Minutes or LessMW10Jason HeilmanPodcast
Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
See stories by Jason Heilman
Related Content
Load More