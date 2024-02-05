MW10: Haydn's String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20, No. 3, in 10 Minutes or Less

Joseph Haydn lived through a pivotal time in music history, and many of the artistic choices he made would have defining effects for generations. But nowhere was Haydn more definitive than with the string quartet, a genre he virtually invented: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces introduces Haydn's groundbreaking String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20, No. 3 (Hob. III:33) in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Danish String Quartet perform this piece live on February 18 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.