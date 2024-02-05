© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
MW10: Haydn's String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20, No. 3, in 10 Minutes or Less

By Jason Heilman
Published February 5, 2024 at 9:24 AM CST
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Max Oppenheimer / Classical Tulsa

Joseph Haydn lived through a pivotal time in music history, and many of the artistic choices he made would have defining effects for generations. But nowhere was Haydn more definitive than with the string quartet, a genre he virtually invented: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces introduces Haydn's groundbreaking String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20, No. 3 (Hob. III:33) in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Danish String Quartet perform this piece live on February 18 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.

Classical Tulsa Classical MusicClassical TulsaChamber MusicChamber Music TulsaPodcastJason HeilmanMW10Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
See stories by Jason Heilman
