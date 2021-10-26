-
Turnpike authority sees nearly half a million PlatePay transactions in 1st month of cashless tollingThe Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported nearly half a million transactions during its first full month using a cash-free tolling system.The roughly…
-
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will put new cruisers on state turnpikes in the coming weeks, but you may not notice them at first. "They're going to be…
-
Oklahoma’s toll roads are going cash-free, starting next month with the Kilpatrick Turnpike.The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority voted this week to approve a…
-
If statewide toll collections are any indication, Oklahoma is emerging from the pandemic.Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Finance and Revenue Director Wendy…
-
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said Tuesday that while heavy truck traffic in August had risen to above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since…
-
Traffic counts on Oklahoma turnpikes had been recovering as the state moved through Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reopening plan, which hit phase three on June…
-
A lot of drivers on some Oklahoma toll roads may be going closer to the speed limit soon.The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday approved raising the…
-
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority earlier this month closed on a $120 million federal loan to help with construction of the Gilcrease Expressway in west…