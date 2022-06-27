© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation" (Encore)

Published June 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
Aired on Monday, June 27th.

"Outstanding.... Garcia's book uses rich storytelling and insightful reporting to uncover not only the long history of how autistic people have been mistreated but also how they continue to be ignored.... [This] is exactly the book we need to lead the way in changing the autism conversation. It belongs on the shelf next to 'NeuroTribes' as essential reading on autism and neurodiversity." -- The Washington Post

(Note: This discussion first aired on ST Medical Monday last fall.) Our guest is Eric Garcia, a political journalist based in Washington, DC. He joins us to discuss his remarkable book, "We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation." As Garcia, who is himself on the spectrum, writes in the pages of this well-crafted memoir/critique: "This book is a message from autistic people to their parents, friends, teachers, coworkers, and doctors showing what life is like on the spectrum. It's also my love letter to autistic people. For too long, we have been forced to navigate a world where all the road signs are written in another language."

