"We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation" (Encore)

(Note: This discussion first aired on ST Medical Monday last fall.) Our guest is Eric Garcia, a political journalist based in Washington, DC. He joins us to discuss his remarkable book, "We're Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation." As Garcia, who is himself on the spectrum, writes in the pages of this well-crafted memoir/critique: "This book is a message from autistic people to their parents, friends, teachers, coworkers, and doctors showing what life is like on the spectrum. It's also my love letter to autistic people. For too long, we have been forced to navigate a world where all the road signs are written in another language."