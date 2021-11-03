Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 3

Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa have once again joined forces to present Season 3 of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less featuring six new podcasts from musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Each episode introduces a piece on Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season though engaging commentary and musical highlights in a convenient bite-sized format. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to get to know music by Franz Schubert, Felix Mendelssohn, Maurice Ravel and more on your own schedule.

Episode 1: Schubert's String Quintet in C major

Episode 2: Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80

Episode 3: Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin

Episode 4: Mozart's Piano Trio in C major, K.548

Episode 5: Schubert's Quartet Movement in C minor

Episode 6: Beethoven's String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, op. 131