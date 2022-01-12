"Move: How the New Science of Body Movement Can Set Your Mind Free"

Our guest is Caroline Williams, a science journalist and editor who's a regular contributor to New Scientist; her written work has also appeared in The Guardian, The Boston Globe, BBC Future, and BBC Earth, among others. She joins us to discuss her new book, "Move," which draws on a great deal of new and recent research to highlight the power of human movement -- and how we can harness this movement to optimize our brain health, boost our mood, and improve pretty much every aspect of our lives. As was noted of this book by Katy Bowman, the bestselling author of "Move Your DNA": "[Here's] a letter to an 'I think, therefore I am' culture that knows our bodies need exercise, but imagines our minds as somehow separate. Williams reveals ways folks can reconnect their mind to body, and their body to movement. Even if you already 'get' that exercise makes you feel better, 'Move' enhances the picture so you can see how the researched details fit together."