Related Program: 
Museum Confidential

A New Museum Confidential Podcast: Every Picture Tells a Story

By 9 minutes ago

There are countless examples of writers using paintings or other visual art as inspiration to create entirely new work. Think "Girl with a Pearl Earring," "The Da Vinci Code," or even "Ode on a Grecian Urn" by John Keats. This is what the award-winning writer Donna Baier Stein did when she decided to write a new collection of short stories based on lithographs by iconic American artist Thomas Hart Benton. The issues that Benton dealt with and depicted throughout the Great Depression and afterward still resonate today. We recently sat down with Stein to talk about her book -- titled "Scenes from the Heartland" -- and about the certain Benton piece that initiated the whole project.

Tags: 
Museum Confidential
American Art
American Literature
Short Stories
The Great Depression
Jeff Martin
Scott Gregory
Podcasts
Creativity
Storytelling
Podcast
Art History
Art Criticism
Art Collecting and Collectors
Drawings and Illustrations (in Art)
Writers on Writing

Related Content

ST Offers Museum Confidential: The Director of Alabama's Birmingham Museum of Art Confronts the Past

By Apr 26, 2019

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we offer another episode of our twice-monthly Museum Confidential podcast (which is co-created by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and our own Scott Gregory). This time out, MC speaks with Graham Boettcher, Director of the Birmingham Museum of Art in Birmingham, Alabama. Boettcher has recently been looking at that museum's troubling Jim Crow-era policies, which occurred in the first dozen years of its existence.

ST Presents Museum Confidential: Museums with Way Too Much Stuff

By Apr 4, 2019
THE FIELD MUSEUM (CHICAGO)

On this edition of ST, we offer another installment in our ongoing, twice-monthly Museum Confidential podcast series. Question: What is a museums supposed to do when it has WAY too much stuff? Whereas you yourself might take a few carloads of personal surplus to Goodwill, or maybe just set up a yard sale, museums don't have that luxury. Sometimes they end up building costly expansions just to contain the overflow.

StudioTulsa Presents Museum Confidential: Notes on Art Conservation

By Mar 11, 2019

On this edition of ST, we present another installment in our twice-monthly Museum Confidential podcast series, which is co-created by Jeff Martin of Philbrook Museum and our own Scott Gregory. This time around, MC is exploring art conservation. It's sort like of a magic trick. But when you look closer, art conservation isn't magical at all -- it's careful, delicate, methodical wortk. And it's about very talented people using skills and techniques passed down over generations alongside cutting-edge technology.

"The Great Depression: A Diary" (Encore presentation.)

By Rich Fisher

At The Louvre, A Rare Showcase For American Art

By Jan 25, 2012

The Louvre had a record 9 million visitors last year, and about 10 percent of them were American. Yet the iconic Paris art museum only has four American paintings in its huge permanent collection.

But the Louvre's curators want to change that and heighten the public's knowledge and awareness of early American art with a new exhibit.

Nationwide, French museums own some 2,000 American paintings, but those Whistlers, Homers and Cassatts are exhibited in more modern museums such as the Musee d'Orsay.

"Hard Times, Oklahoma, 1939-40: The Documentary Photography of Russell Lee" at Philbrook

By Aug 21, 2014

On this edition of our show, we welcome back Catherine Whitney, the Chief Curator and Curator of American Art at the Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa, who tells us all about a small but impressive photography show currently on view at the museum. "Hard Times, Oklahoma, 1939-40: The Documentary Photography of Russell Lee" will run through October 26th. Beginning in 1936, Lee worked alongside Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and others as part of the government-sponsored Farm Security Administration, which was a New Deal program created by FDR.