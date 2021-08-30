ST Medical Monday on "The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration"

Related Program: 
  Aired on Monday, August 30th.
Why do human beings sweat? And what other animals on this planet sweat, and why do they do it? Are there health benefits to sweating? Our guest is Sarah Everts, a science writer who has written for Scientific American, Smithsonian, New Scientist, and other publications, and who teaches journalism at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. Her new book, "The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration," has been praised by The New York Times as "an entertaining and illuminating guide to the necessity and virtues of perspiration." And futher, per a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "Everts has an easy hand with demystifying myths associated with sweat.... Packed full of information and unexpected tidbits, this [book] is hard to put down."

John Henning Schumann

