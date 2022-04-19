ST presents Museum Confidential: "The Art of War"

We offer on this edition of ST another installment in our Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. (You can find previous episodes of MC right here.) This time out, we're exploring what role artists and creatives can play -- that is, can meaningfully and effectively and actively play -- in times of war. We chat with the writer Lesley M.M. Blume about her recent (and fascinating) Town & Country article, "The Art of War: How the Surrealists Helped Upend Camouflage and Redefine Modern Battle."