"The Neuroscience of You" (Encore)

(Note: This discussion first aired back in August.) As the field of neuroscience progresses, scientists and researchers are offering new insights into the abilities, functions, and adaptability of the human brain. They're also coming up with fresh inights into the overall operation or totality of our brains. Our guest is Chantel Prat, a professor of psychology, neuroscience, and linguistics at the University of Washington who studies the individual differences of brain function; her work explores why our brains are unique and how we can actually benefit from theses differences. Her book, "The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours," offers a readable and entertaining introduction to the vast realm of brain function -- along with quizzes, puzzles, and exercises to both demonstrate and develop our brains' individual strengths and differences.