© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"The Neuroscience of You" (Encore)

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
The-Neuroscience-of-You-Book.jpg
Aired on Thursday, November 17th.

Neuroscientist Chantel Prat offers a series of puzzles and games to help us better understand our individual brain strengths.

(Note: This discussion first aired back in August.) As the field of neuroscience progresses, scientists and researchers are offering new insights into the abilities, functions, and adaptability of the human brain. They're also coming up with fresh inights into the overall operation or totality of our brains. Our guest is Chantel Prat, a professor of psychology, neuroscience, and linguistics at the University of Washington who studies the individual differences of brain function; her work explores why our brains are unique and how we can actually benefit from theses differences. Her book, "The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours," offers a readable and entertaining introduction to the vast realm of brain function -- along with quizzes, puzzles, and exercises to both demonstrate and develop our brains' individual strengths and differences.

Tags
StudioTulsa NeuroscienceBrain researchNonfictionScientific ResearchHistory of ScienceScience JournalismBrainScienceLearningCreativityLinguisticsPsychologyFitness and ExercisePersonal Health and Well-BeingPuzzlesGames and GamingAnatomy
Related Content
Load More