Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert J. Davis -- a/k/a The Healthy Skeptic -- whose writing has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall Street Journal. He is also the author of several books on healthy eating and healthy living, and he's well-known for the ways in which he dissects the science/data/research behind popular health claims. His newest book, which he tells us about, is "Supersized Lies: How Myths about Weight Loss Are Keeping Us Fat -- and the Truth About What Really Works." It's an informative guidebook that, per Kirkus Reviews, is "inherently intriguing, even for those lucky people not looking to lose weight."