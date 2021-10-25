© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa

"Supersized Lies: How Myths about Weight Loss Are Keeping Us Fat...."

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT
book-shot.jpg
Aired on Monday, October 25th.

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert J. Davis -- a/k/a The Healthy Skeptic -- whose writing has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall Street Journal. He is also the author of several books on healthy eating and healthy living, and he's well-known for the ways in which he dissects the science/data/research behind popular health claims. His newest book, which he tells us about, is "Supersized Lies: How Myths about Weight Loss Are Keeping Us Fat -- and the Truth About What Really Works." It's an informative guidebook that, per Kirkus Reviews, is "inherently intriguing, even for those lucky people not looking to lose weight."

Tags

StudioTulsaJohn Henning SchumannNonfictionFitness and ExerciseMedical ResearchNutrition and Healthy EatingScientific ResearchHealth
Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
See stories by Rich Fisher
Related Content
Load More