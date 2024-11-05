LIVE BLOG: Tulsa election updates & results 2024

KWGS reporter Zach Boblitt sent this report from Tulsa mayoral candidate Monroe Nichols' watch party:

Amanda Clinton has been the communications director with the Nichols campaign since it began more than a year ago.

Clinton says that the campaign is a winning one in part because it has preached teamwork and inclusivity.

“He’s [Nichols] made it a priority to make people feel included. We’re going to change Tulsa, but we’re going to do it together. We’re going to end homelessness, but we’re going to do that together. We’re going to improve student outcomes, but we’re going to do that together. So, everything that he has said along the way is that we’re going to do this together. It doesn’t matter which part of town you live in. It doesn’t matter what political party you are. You know, he’s made it a real point to make sure that we’re going to do everything we do, we’re going to improve Tulsa and we’re going to do it together.”

"Togetherness" will be needed for either candidate to win this race as they’ll have to curry favor with conservative voters.

Clinton says that she expects Nichols’ message to conservatives to be a winning one due to his consistent message.

“So, I think being Democrats, it’s not like they’re from Venus and we’re from Mars or something. I think people want someone who shoots them straight. I think they want someone who tells the truth, someone who is consistent and someone who really says what their values are. What I don’t think anyone likes is someone who changes their positions, and Monroe has had the very same positions since he started this campaign in July of 2023.”

With 43% of precincts reporting, Monroe Nichols is leading challenger Karen Keith with 58% of the vote.

