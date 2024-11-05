LIVE UPDATES
LIVE BLOG: Tulsa election updates & results 2024
Tulsa is set to elect its next mayor.
Karen Keith and Monroe Nichols face off to replace G.T. Bynum for the city's top office.
Tulsa City Council Districts 2, 7 & 9 are also on the ballot.
Anthony Archie and Stephanie Reisdorph are running in District 2 to replace Jeannie Cue.
Lori Decter Wright (incumbent) and Eddie Huff are running in District 7.
Carol Bush and Jayme Fowler (incumbent) are running in District 9.
Tulsa County is set for two contests.
Lonnie Sims and Sarah Gray are vying for Karen Keith's County Commissioner District 2 seat.
Michael Willis (incumbent) and Don Nuam are running for County Clerk.
Several area Oklahoma House and Senate seats are also on the ballot, as well as two state questions.
For a complete list of the races in Tulsa, click here.
KWGS wraps up first live election blog
Thanks for following along with us online and on air. Check our website shortly for full election results for the Tulsa area.
Karen Keith concedes; Monroe Nichols wins Tulsa mayoral race
KWGS reporters say Karen Keith has conceded. Monroe Nichols is Tulsa's first Black mayor.
SQ 833 fails
SQ 833, allowing Oklahoma to create public infrastructure districts within cities funded by a special tax within the district, has failed.
Nichols campaign appeals to conservatives
KWGS reporter Zach Boblitt sent this report from Tulsa mayoral candidate Monroe Nichols' watch party:
Amanda Clinton has been the communications director with the Nichols campaign since it began more than a year ago.
Clinton says that the campaign is a winning one in part because it has preached teamwork and inclusivity.
“He’s [Nichols] made it a priority to make people feel included. We’re going to change Tulsa, but we’re going to do it together. We’re going to end homelessness, but we’re going to do that together. We’re going to improve student outcomes, but we’re going to do that together. So, everything that he has said along the way is that we’re going to do this together. It doesn’t matter which part of town you live in. It doesn’t matter what political party you are. You know, he’s made it a real point to make sure that we’re going to do everything we do, we’re going to improve Tulsa and we’re going to do it together.”
"Togetherness" will be needed for either candidate to win this race as they’ll have to curry favor with conservative voters.
Clinton says that she expects Nichols’ message to conservatives to be a winning one due to his consistent message.
“So, I think being Democrats, it’s not like they’re from Venus and we’re from Mars or something. I think people want someone who shoots them straight. I think they want someone who tells the truth, someone who is consistent and someone who really says what their values are. What I don’t think anyone likes is someone who changes their positions, and Monroe has had the very same positions since he started this campaign in July of 2023.”
With 43% of precincts reporting, Monroe Nichols is leading challenger Karen Keith with 58% of the vote.
Provenzano leads challenger Hassink; Dossett leads Martin
In Oklahoma House District 79, a swing district, Democratic State Rep. Melissa Provenzano has an early lead over Republican challenger Paul Hassink. Provenzano has more than 56% of the vote with just over 13% of precincts in her district reporting.
District 79 mostly sits between Yale Avenue, Mingo Road and 71st and 41st streets. Provenzano has represented the swing district since she won her election in 2018.
State Senate District 35 in midtown Tulsa is also a swing district. Democratic incumbent Jo Anna Dossett is leading Republican opponent Dean Martin with 62% of the vote and 26% of precincts reporting.
Associated Press says SQ 834 has passed
Oklahoma voters approved a change in language to the state constitution from saying “all” citizens may vote in Oklahoma elections to “only” citizens may vote.
Oklahoma Voice reports only legislative Democrats opposed putting SQ 834 on the ballot. They said the measure is unnecessary because state law already requires American citizenship to vote.
Early and absentee mayor voting update
With 56% of ballots cast, Monroe Nichols leads Karen Keith in early and absentee voting in Tulsa County.
"I still feel great," Keith said at her watch party. "That's just the early voting coming in. We'll see what happens as the evening goes on."
KWGS' Max Bryan is at Keith's party. He reports a sighting of City Councilor Jeannie Cue.
Meanwhile, supporters are still gathering for Monroe Nichols at the Greenwood Cultural Center:
Zach Boblitt is at Monroe Nichols' party, where he says attendees are energized by Nichols taking early and absentee votes.
Viola Ford Fletcher cast her vote for Kamala Harris today
110-year-old Viola Ford Fletcher invited KWGS to speak to her today as she rolled up to her polling place to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
In 1921, Fletcher lived through the devastation of Tulsa's Greenwood district after it was attacked by a white mob. The area known for its prosperous Black community was razed, and researchers estimate that up to 300 people lost their lives.
Fletcher was born at a time when Oklahoma women didn't have the right to vote. She said she was happy to be voting for a Black woman for U.S. president.
"I’m proud to be able to live to see that happen, yes sir," said Fletcher.
So far, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has won Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.
Harris has won Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont.
Karen Keith is at her watch party; Nichols will appear at his later
KWGS reporters say Tulsa mayoral candidate Karen Keith is visiting with supporters at Stokely Event Center, while opponent Monroe Nichols won't appear at his Greenwood Cultural Center party until later.
Polls are closing in Oklahoma
Polls in Oklahoma close at 7 p.m.; if you're in line, stay in line.
West Virginia has been called for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Three states have been called for Trump, including Kentucky and Indiana.
New Hampshire has been called for Kamala Harris.
Tulsa mayoral race watch parties kick off
Tulsa mayoral candidates Karen Keith and Monroe Nichols are having parties in Tulsa tonight.
Keith is at the Stokely Event Center, while Nichols is at the Greenwood Cultural Center.
KWGS reporter Zach Boblitt is at Monroe Nichols' party. He says there's "nervous excitement" in the air. "Blue wave" margaritas are being served, though Nichols probably isn't sipping one yet. He doesn't plan to appear until after results are clear.
KWGS' Max Bryan is at Karen Keith's party. He says "guests are slowly filling in," there's an open bar, and neon signs. During a live call with KWGS anchor Ben Abrams, Bryan reported that former mayoral candidate Brent VanNorman pledged to support Keith if she wins.
VanNorman, a Republican, was knocked out of the race in August.
Though the race for mayor is considered nonpartisan, it's been widely noted that both Nichols and Keith are Democrats.
Associated Press calls 3 states for presidential candidates
The Associated Press has called Kentucky and Indiana for Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump. AP also called Vermont for Democrat Kamala Harris.
Listen to 89.5 FM for live updates
