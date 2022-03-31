Our guest is Heather Turgeon, a psychotherapist and sleep specialist who's also the co-author of a new book called "Generation Sleepless: Why Tweens and Teens Aren't Sleeping Enough and How We Can Help Them." A book that clearly explains, engagingly discusses, and scientifically documents a problem in American society that's becoming increasingly worse -- and increasingly more serious -- "Generation Sleepless" also offers lots of useful tips on how parents can help their tweens and teens develop a lasting self-motivation for sleeping well. The book moreover serves as an eye-opening call to action for teachers, principals, colleges, coaches, and policy-makers.