ST presents Museum Confidential: "The Art of War"

Published April 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
Crusader-camouflaged.jpg
THE BRITISH ARMY IN NORTH AFRICA, 1942; Fox (Sgt) No 1 Army Film & Photographic Unit.
/
From the collections of the Imperial War Museums.
Aired on Tuesday, April 19th.

What role can artists and creative types can play -- that is, meaningfully, effectively, and actively -- in times of war?

We offer on this edition of ST another installment in our Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. (You can find previous episodes of MC right here.) This time out, we're exploring what role artists and creatives can play -- that is, can meaningfully and effectively and actively play -- in times of war. We chat with the writer Lesley M.M. Blume about her recent (and fascinating) Town & Country article, "The Art of War: How the Surrealists Helped Upend Camouflage and Redefine Modern Battle."

