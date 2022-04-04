MW10: Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 131 in 10 Minutes or Less

We'll never know why Franz Schubert suddenly stopped working on an ambitious new string quartet nearly 8 years before his untimely death, but its one finished movement went on to become a concert hall staple: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Schubert's String Quartet Movement in C minor, D.703, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Verona Quartet perform the piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season on April 9th and 10th.

