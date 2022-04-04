MW10: Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 131 in 10 Minutes or Less
As one of Ludwig van Beethoven's final works, it initially divided opinion, with some contemporaries calling it unplayable and others hailing it as the pinnacle of the genre: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Beethoven's monumental String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, opus 131, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Verona Quartet perform the piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season on April 10th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.