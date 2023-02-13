© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
MW10: Haydn's "Joke" String Quartet in 10 Minutes or Less

By Jason Heilman
Published February 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Max Oppenheimer/Classical Tulsa
/

Joseph Haydn may be remembered as the man behind some of our most serious musical genres, but he also had a sense of humor, which often manifested itself in his music. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Haydn's String Quartet Op. 33, No. 2 in E flat, Hob.III:38, – the "Joke" quartet – in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Rolston String Quartet perform this piece live as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on February 19.

Classical Music, Chamber Music
Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
Jason Heilman
Related Content
  • Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
    MW10: Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 135 in 10 Minutes or Less
    Jason Heilman
    It’s Ludwig van Beethoven's final completed work, but with its economical form and an optimistic tone that borders on cheerfulness, it stands apart from his other late quartets: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Beethoven’s surprising String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Rolston Quartet perform the piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season on February 19 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
  • mw10_logo_a.jpg
    MW10: Dvorak's String Quartet Op. 106 in 10 Minutes or Less
    Jason Heilman
    After coming home from the New World, Antonin Dvořák began to embrace Czech folk music and culture unapologetically in his final works. But in one of his last string quartets, he seems to be saying goodbye to the Viennese classicism he had long sought to emulate: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Dvorak's String Quartet No. 13 in G major, Op. 106, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Maxwell Quartet perform this piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on November 13.
  • Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
    MW10: Dvorak's Piano Quartet Op. 87 in 10 Minutes or Less
    Jason Heilman
    Just a couple of years before he left for the New World, Czech composer Antonín Dvořák was asked to capitalize on the success of one of his chamber pieces with another: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Dvořák's Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat, Op. 87, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Laredo-Robinson-Ngwenyama-Polonsky Quartet perform this piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on October 16.
  • mw10_logo_a.jpg
    MW10: Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 2 in 10 Minutes or Less
    Jason Heilman
    When he was just eighteen, Felix Mendelssohn created a stunningly mature string quartet that could stand alongside Beethoven’s own late masterpieces in the genre: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Viano String Quartet perform the piece to launch Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on September 17th.
  • mw10_logo_a.jpg
    MW10: Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin in 10 Minutes or Less
    Jason Heilman
    It started out as a celebration of France’s musical past, but it became a very personal tribute to seven close friends who perished in World War I: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin in 10 minutes or less. You can hear Imani Winds perform this piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season on March 12.
  • mw10_logo_a.jpg
    Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 4
    Jason Heilman
    Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa present Season 4 of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less, with six new podcasts from Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman.
