MW10: Haydn's "Joke" String Quartet in 10 Minutes or Less
Joseph Haydn may be remembered as the man behind some of our most serious musical genres, but he also had a sense of humor, which often manifested itself in his music. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Haydn's String Quartet Op. 33, No. 2 in E flat, Hob.III:38, – the "Joke" quartet – in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Rolston String Quartet perform this piece live as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on February 19.