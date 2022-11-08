Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 4

Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less (MW10) is a podcast from musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Each episode introduces a classical work through engaging commentary and musical highlights in a convenient bite-sized format. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to broaden your musical horizons on your own schedule!Season 1 features six episodes on works by Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms, and Debussy from Chamber Music Tulsa’s 2019-20 concert season. Season 2 highlights five more pieces by Beethoven, plus Dvorak’s “American” String Quartet, from Chamber Music Tulsa’s streaming and live 2020-21 season.Season 3 presents works by Schubert, Mendelssohn, Ravel, Mozart, and Beethoven, all from Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 concert season.Season 4 includes two pieces by Antonin Dvořák, plus works by Mendelssohn, Haydn, Beethoven and Gershwin, all on Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season.