Listen for Special Election Coverage from NPR and Public Radio Tulsa beginning tonight at 7:00pm on KWGS 89.5 FM.

Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 4

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jason Heilman
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Max Oppenheimer/Classical Tulsa
/

Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa present Season 4 of the Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less Podcast, with six new episodes from musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Each one introduces a piece on Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season though engaging commentary and musical highlights in a convenient bite-sized format. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to get to know works by Felix Mendelssohn, Antonín Dvořák, Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven and George Gershwin on your own schedule.

Episode 1: Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13

Episode 2: Dvorak's Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat major, Op. 87

Episode 3: Dvorak's String Quartet No. 13 in G major, Op. 106

Episode 4: Haydn's String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 33, No. 2, “Joke”

Episode 5: Beethoven's String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135

Episode 6: Gershwin's An American in Paris

Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
