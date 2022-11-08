Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less: Season 4
Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa present Season 4 of the Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less Podcast, with six new episodes from musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman. Each one introduces a piece on Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season though engaging commentary and musical highlights in a convenient bite-sized format. It’s musicological insight you can use, and a great opportunity to get to know works by Felix Mendelssohn, Antonín Dvořák, Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven and George Gershwin on your own schedule.
Episode 1: Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13
Episode 2: Dvorak's Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat major, Op. 87
Episode 3: Dvorak's String Quartet No. 13 in G major, Op. 106
Episode 4: Haydn's String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 33, No. 2, “Joke”
Episode 5: Beethoven's String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135
Episode 6: Gershwin's An American in Paris