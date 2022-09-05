© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
MW10: Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 2 in 10 Minutes or Less

Published September 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
MW10 Logo
Max Oppenheimer/Classical Tulsa
/

When he was just eighteen, Felix Mendelssohn created a stunningly mature string quartet that could stand alongside Beethoven's own late masterpieces in the genre: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Viano String Quartet perform the piece to launch Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on September 17th.

