MW10: Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 2 in 10 Minutes or Less
When he was just eighteen, Felix Mendelssohn created a stunningly mature string quartet that could stand alongside Beethoven's own late masterpieces in the genre: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Viano String Quartet perform the piece to launch Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on September 17th.